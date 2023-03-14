Maryland To Ban New ICE Vehicle Sales By 2035

On Monday, the State of Maryland’s Air Quality Control Advisory Council unanimously voted to approve a regulation that would see an implementation of California’s vehicle emissions standards, which have specific goals to have a certain percentage of new vehicle sales be emission-free.

Maryland laws already exist that require the State to match California’s vehicle emissions programs. Maryland aligned with the California Air Resource Board (CARB) vehicle standards in 2011 and is one of seventeen states in the U.S. to adopt the same standards.