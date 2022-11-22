Maserati CEO Aims For 20% Profit Margin For Brand

In a rare exclusive interview with Autocar, Maserati CEO Davide Grasso has outlined how the firm has completed a rapid and wide-reaching turnaround programme - going from heavy losses to profitability in less than four years.

Appointed as Maserati CEO in July 2019 and made a Stellantis board member in January 2021, Grasso is responsible for leading Maserati through one of its most transformative eras on record, first launching the MC20 mid-engined super-sports car and since following it up with the new Grecale SUV (pictured below) and Granturismo sports coupé. Prior to joining the Italian firm, he served as CEO of clothing brand Converse, before becoming chief marketing officer of its parent company, Nike.