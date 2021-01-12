Maserati Ghibli To Bite The Dust Next Year

Believe it or not, the Maserati Ghibli has been around since 2013. But as the company prepares to introduce that new, smaller Grecale crossover, its entry-level sedan might soon be on its way out. According to Automotive News, 2022 will be the final year Maserati produces the Ghibli. A blurb within the publication's Ghibli make/model page reads, "Production is expected to continue through 2022 on the sedan, which will not be replaced." There's even a five-year timeline on which the Ghibli is scheduled to "End in 2023." If true, the four-door Maser will have been on the market for nearly a decade—not a bad run.



