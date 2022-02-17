Maserati Grecale Cruises The Streets Of Modena Prowling For The Porsche Macan

We are just one month away from the official reveal of the Maserati Grecale. This will be the Italian manufacturer's official fighter in the premium compact SUV arena where the Porsche Macan is dominating. Building up hype for this reveal is a series of images that depict the mildly camouflaged model cruising around the streets of Modena.

Maserati says that the Grecale is already being subjected to long distances with the crossover's design team at the wheel. These test units are being used by members that are instrumental in its design and the process that has turned it into a reality. To generate interest in the upcoming model, the wrap on these test units has been covered in trivia that teases the technical specifications.