Maserati Grecale Slips Out In The Buff Before You Should See It

For months, Maserati has teased the Grecale SUV in a series of previews. It's taken to the streets of Modena covered in trivia and clues, and the brand recently teased the Macan rival's top speed in a cryptic Instagram post. But just ahead of the March 22 reveal, the automaker's hard work has been undone. Images of the Grecale, without any camouflage, have surfaced online. While the vehicle spotted still retains some of its teaser stickers, the SUV's design is clear to see.

Similarly sized to the Alfa Romeo Stelvio, the brand's signature grille dominates the front end and is festooned with the Trident logo. The headlight cluster styling strays away from the Levante, resembling the items found on the MC20 sports car. While appealing, there are hints of the Jaguar E-Pace and Europe-only Ford Puma in the front end, removing some of its originality.