Maserati Introduces $3000 Budget EV Model

Just because you favor greener, purely electric, and more compact transportation – cheaper, too! – like an e-bike or an e-scooter doesn't have to mean restricted access to the world's most exclusive brands. If prestige and premium quality are at the top of your must-have list, you can now add another name to the other list, of potential companies to buy from.

Maserati has joined the urban mobility game through a partnership with local company LEXGO, which has yielded a pair of e-scooters reportedly worthy of the trident logo in the cockpit and the highly visible Maserati branding on the body.