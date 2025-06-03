Maserati MC20 Folgore Electric Super Car Cancelled After Attracting No Buyers

The planned Maserati MC20 Folgore electric supercar has been scrapped due to lack of demand, Auto Express can exclusively reveal. Instead, the firm will use 2025 to facelift the combustion car with a new look and, possibly, more power. The flagship two-seat EV was in line to receive more than 1,200bhp from a tri-motor powertrain, but head of Maserati North Europe, Mariangela Del Vecchio, has now put paid to the plans, saying the car has “currently been discontinued because of a lower demand of BEV in the super-sports car segment". Brand bosses had hinted at a possible reveal for the electric MC20 later this year, with the car set to become a key part of Maserati’s ‘Dare Forward 2030’ plan. It even showed a chassis buck with the Folgore’s battery packaged behind the monocoque where the ICE model’s 3.0-litre twin-turbo ‘Nettuno’ V6 engine would usually sit. It’s not clear whether the company has scaled back its long-term goal to be an EV-only carmaker by the end of the decade, but this news throws the proposal into doubt.



