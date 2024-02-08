Maserati MC20 Supercar Set To Debut At Montery Car Week

Maserati’s MC20 supercar will soon get a flagship track-inspired version. Designed to sit at the top of the Italian brand’s range and ready to be unveiled at Monterey Car Week on 16 August, it looks set to be a showstopper. 
 
The new car is only referred to as “the super sports car” by Maserati at this stage, but we know it’ll be based on the MC20 with influence from Maserati’s GT2 racer. A shadowy teaser image is our only glimpse so far, hinting at carbon fibre flared front wings and new headlights. 


