Maserati’s lineup is a bit of a mess as the brand discontinued key models such as the Ghibli, Levante, and Quattroporte. This has left them with the overpriced Grecale and an assortment of sports cars.

That wasn’t supposed to be the case as Maserati was working on a new Quattroporte. However, development was reportedly halted in 2023. The model was then postponed, before Stellantis scrapped a huge investment in the firm, putting its future in further doubt.