Maserati May Let Chinese Built Next Model

Maserati has a long and proud history of building some remarkable cars, all with rich ties to its Italian heritage. But there could be future Maserati models on the horizon that have a stronger connection to China than Italy, if a new report is to be believed.

According to China’s Yunjian Insight, Maserati and Stellantis are in discussions with Huawei and JAC to build new-energy vehicles, aka EVs for the Maserati brand. The partnership could work similarly to Huawei’s Harmony Intelligent Mobility Alliance, which includes five distinct automotive brands, each building its own vehicles with Huawei technology.