Maserati Plans New Manual Transmission Super-GT Using Alfa Romeo Platform

Maserati is considering a new flagship super-GT with V6 power and a manual gearbox as part of a drive to emphasise its sporting heritage and strengthen the brand’s luxury credentials.

Set to be a limited-run creation, the new top-rung Maserati could be launched as early as next year as the most exclusive and powerful combustion-engined car the firm has produced since the MC12 landed two decades ago.

It is tipped to be based on the Granturismo and will be twinned with an equivalent Alfa Romeo model, similar to the way in which the new Alfa 33 Stradale is based on Maserati’s MC20.