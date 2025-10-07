Maserati Rebrands And Refreshes The MCPura Sportscar

The Maserati MC20 supercar has a new look and a new name: MCPura.
 
The Modena firm has subtly revised the design of its five-year-old V6 flagship to keep it up to date with newer rivals like the McLaren Artura, and range-mates including the Grecale and Granturismo.
 
Revealed at the Goodwood Festival of Speed, the supercar has a new badge that reflects its 'pure' character, according to Maserati. The company said: "We have achieved energy in its purest form: pure speed, pure luxury and pure Italian passion."


