Maserati Recalls 1,092 MC20 Sportscars Over Incorrect Sticker

Maserati North America is recalling 1,092 units of the MC20 coupe and convertible over to tire placard labels with incorrect vehicle capacity weight values. While that may not seem like a big deal, bear in mind that overloading increases the risk of a blowout, especially when said vehicle features rubber designed for performance driving.

Maserati S.p.A. of Modena became aware of the described issue on May 3rd, prompting an investigation that concluded the following month. The safety boffins at the House of the Trident confirmed that certain MC20 vehicles feature iffy weight values on their placard labels, resulting in a noncompliance with FMVSS 110.