Maserati Recalls 1,092 MC20 Sportscars Over Incorrect Sticker

Agent009 submitted on 7/25/2024 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:53:52 AM

Views : 224 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoevolution.com

SHARE THIS ARTICLE

Maserati North America is recalling 1,092 units of the MC20 coupe and convertible over to tire placard labels with incorrect vehicle capacity weight values. While that may not seem like a big deal, bear in mind that overloading increases the risk of a blowout, especially when said vehicle features rubber designed for performance driving.
 
Maserati S.p.A. of Modena became aware of the described issue on May 3rd, prompting an investigation that concluded the following month. The safety boffins at the House of the Trident confirmed that certain MC20 vehicles feature iffy weight values on their placard labels, resulting in a noncompliance with FMVSS 110.


Read Article


Maserati Recalls 1,092 MC20 Sportscars Over Incorrect Sticker

About the Author

Agent009

"Normal is an illusion. What's normal for the spider is chaos for the fly."

Agent009 (View Profile)