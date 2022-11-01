Maserati Returns To Racing To Showcase Electrification

Maserati will return to top-flight international motorsport in Formula E in 2023, to help showcase the planned electrification of its revamped road car range.

The firm will join fellow Stellantis brand DS in the all-electric single-seater championship, and will be the first Italian manufacturer on the grid. Maserati’s entry will coincide with Formula E’s new Gen3 rules package.

It is understood that Maserati will partner an existing Formula E team, similar to the title-winning DS and Techeetah partnership. It is likely that Maserati will use rebadged DS powertrains. The French brand, which has won multiple Formula E titles, has also committed to the Gen3 rules.