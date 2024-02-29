Maserati Reveals The 524 HP 2024 GranCabrio Convertible

Maserati has revealed the new GranCabrio, a drop-top version of the GranTurismo coupe that will go on sale later this summer. First out of the blocks will be the high performance Trofeo model, with less powerful Modena and all-electric Folgore versions available sometime afterwards. The new Maserati GranCabrio shares much with its coupe cousin, but adds an electrically-folding fabric roof. The unit itself is acoustically layered, so should keep wind and road noise to a minimum at speed, and is able to be folded away at speeds of up to 30mph. It takes just 14 seconds to lower, and is available in five colours to either match or contrast the GranCabrio’s paintwork.



