Maserati Showrooms May Soon Look Like Art Galleries

Maserati has unveiled its new showroom concept, which is described as a space that blends a “sartoria” with an “officina”. The first term is the Italian word for a tailor's atelier, while the latter means workshop in Italian. The new showroom concept was designed with a New York-based firm, Eight Inc, and makes a departure from the traditional aesthetics of a car dealership.



Instead of the “bright and sterile” setting, Maserati's new retail concept is meant to allow customers to unleash their creativity and then, bring out their bespoke configuration for their new car. Therefore, a different approach was needed on the exhibition part, as well, as just one “hero car” is featured in the gallery – the part that is seen from outside, instead of having several, as we have seen before.



Read Article