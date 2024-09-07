Maserati Targets Limited Track Car Production

Maserati is open to the idea of more limited-run, track-only models like the MC20-based MCXtrema, although details about what the firm may have up its sleeve remain thin on the ground.

The Italian automaker unveiled the special MCXtrema at last year’s Monterey Car Week and will build just 62 for its most enthusiastic clients. While based around the road-legal MC20, the MCXtrema has been significantly upgraded to produce more power, generate more downforce, and weigh much less than the road car.