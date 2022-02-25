Maserati Teases the New Grecale SUV's Top Speed On Social Media

Ahead of its official debut, Maserati has released a teaser of the upcoming Grecale SUV. Seen on the brand's Instagram page, a cryptic message reads, "*** km/h. I'll make your heart race." This hints at the Grecale's top speed and, if the Italian automaker feels the need to tease that information, we're guessing it should be a fairly rapid SUV. Maserati has remained tightlipped about the newcomer. Rumors suggest the Grecale could employ a turbocharged 2.0-liter, four-pot with hybrid assistance for regular models, with the range-topping performance model receiving the twin-turbo 2.9-liter currently utilized by the Alfa-Romeo Giulia and Stelvio Quadrifoglio. The 505-horsepower V6 allows the sporting Stelvio to hit a top speed of 176 mph. For Maserati to truly impress consumers, the Grecale Trofeo will have to best its Stellantis stablemate.



