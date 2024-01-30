Maserati To Bring An All Electric Luxury SUV To Market In 2027

Maserati has laid bare its future electrification plans with the announcement of a new E-segment SUV that’s due to arrive in 2027. The big, all-electric luxury SUV was confirmed during the announcement that the Maserati Quattroporte EV will be delayed until 2028.



The new flagship SUV will arrive to top what is already a rapidly expanding Maserati electric car line up. There’s currently the Grecale Folgore and GranTurismo Folgore, plus the all-electric version of the MC20 is coming in 2025. Branding the SUV as “E-segment” suggests it’ll sit at the very top of the Maserati range, rivalling the likes of the Mercedes EQS SUV and the upcoming Range Rover EV.



While we’ve not yet spotted the new SUV testing or even seen sketches of the design, we expect that it’ll follow the traits of current Maseratis, with the traditional wide grille and large trident badge. It’ll also take the ‘Folgore’ name (which means ‘lightning’ in Italian) like the rest of Maserati’s all-electric line up.





Read Article