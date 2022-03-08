Maserati To Offer 10 Year Powertrain Warranty Across The Board

Maserati is looking to ditch the stereotype that Italian cars are unreliable and has announced a new 10-year warranty program for its vehicles.

The new Extra10 Warranty Program extends the coverage of powertrain components, including the engine and transmission, until the car turns 10 years old. This program is offered in addition to Maserati’s existing warranty program that is available for four or five years.

“This new service enables Maserati to provide all its customers with an innovative offer, adding value in terms of unparalleled flexibility in the automotive world,” Maserati described in a statement. “A major new feature for the brand, aimed at consolidating the value of its cars over time, guaranteeing total peace of mind by combining top performance and the driving pleasure typical of every Trident car.”