Maserati To Reveal New Concept That Will Preview The Future Of Levante And Quattroporte Models

Agent009 submitted on 10/28/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:29:54 AM

Views : 328 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autoexpress.co.uk

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Maserati is on the brink of revealing a new generation concept car that’ll inform how its future models look and feel. The iconic Italian manufacturer had a run of slow sales after leaping onto the electrification train, only to find that many of its traditional buyers weren’t quite ready to join it. Now, as part of a major reinvigoration of the brand, we’ll see the new concept car in full this December. 
 
In a show of solidarity for Maserati, Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa has reiterated the group’s commitment to the brand after it was a conspicuous absentee from this year’s Paris Motor Show. Speaking with media, he said: “Maserati will be presented in December, in Modena. It won’t just be about slides, but a real plan that will secure the future for our beloved luxury brand.”


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Maserati To Reveal New Concept That Will Preview The Future Of Levante And Quattroporte Models

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