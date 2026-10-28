Maserati To Reveal New Concept That Will Preview The Future Of Levante And Quattroporte Models

Maserati is on the brink of revealing a new generation concept car that’ll inform how its future models look and feel. The iconic Italian manufacturer had a run of slow sales after leaping onto the electrification train, only to find that many of its traditional buyers weren’t quite ready to join it. Now, as part of a major reinvigoration of the brand, we’ll see the new concept car in full this December. In a show of solidarity for Maserati, Stellantis CEO Antonio Filosa has reiterated the group’s commitment to the brand after it was a conspicuous absentee from this year’s Paris Motor Show. Speaking with media, he said: “Maserati will be presented in December, in Modena. It won’t just be about slides, but a real plan that will secure the future for our beloved luxury brand.”



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