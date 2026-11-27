The official announcement for Maserati Day 2026 is best described as uninformative. All we know is that Maserati will present a product strategy in Modena on December 10, with a webcast for whoever is remotely interested in what's next for the Stellantis-controlled marque. I am one of those people, and I couldn't believe that Maserati did not share any model or concept names, powertrain clues, investment figures, or anything else. It's like the House of the Trident isn't even trying to be relevant nowadays, effectively issuing a calendar invitation while calling it a strategy reveal. Keeping the actual news under wraps until presentation day makes perfect sense when you're doing alright from a commercial standpoint, but for a brand that sold approximately 7,900 vehicles globally in 2025? That is definitely a choice.



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