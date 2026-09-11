Maserati's Chinese Built EV Almost Ready For 2027 Debut

Maserati’s new electric vehicle, jointly developed with China’s Huawei and JAC, has reportedly completed its exterior design. The project, internally called “Maserati Design,” is targeting further progress toward mass production in the fourth quarter of 2027, according to a November 9 report by Chinese media outlet Yicai.

The project involves three companies: Huawei, JAC, and Maserati’s parent company Stellantis. The vehicles will reportedly be manufactured by JAC and use Huawei technology. They are expected to be sold under the Maextro brand in China and carry Maserati badges in overseas markets. However, neither a production start date nor a delivery schedule has been confirmed.