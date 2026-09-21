Maserati's Future Will Be Written In Mandarin Not Italian

The long-term future of Maserati has been up in the air for quite some time, and its ultimate savior may come from an unexpected place. As per a new report from China, the Italian brand has finalized plans for a cooperation with Huawei and JAC that will lead to the creation of two new models. Rumors of a potential tie-up involving Maserati, Huawei, and JAC first surfaced in May, but at the time, discussions between the three companies were only in their early stages. It’s now understood that the brands have agreed to a deal, with models co-developed between the brands to be marketed in China as Maextro models, while overseas, they will be badged as Maseratis.



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