Masonry Makes The Bentley Continental GTC Suitable For Royalty

The Top Marques Monaco 2025 may be over, yet Mansory keeps releasing images of its projects presented at the event like there's no tomorrow.



Thus, after that Landaulet-like Mercedes-AMG G 63 and the tri-color Ferrari Purosangue with its flashy design, to name but some, it is now time for the Bentley Continental GTC to step into the limelight with a custom conversion.



Anyone who knows anything about Mansory can likely tell that it is a bold machine without even seeing the images. And they would be right because this car is simply an attention seeker that would feel right at home on the roads of the United Arab Emirates, parked in front of a fancy hotel or restaurant in Dubai or Abu Dhabi.