The 2023 VinFast VF 8 is an electric crossover SUV tasked with introducing a new automaker to the U.S. A fresh, competitively-priced EV in a practical body style sounds pretty enticing on paper. However, the very first VF8 reviews dropped today; and that “enticing paper” has fallen straight into the shredder.

The VF 8 is broadly similar to a Ford Mustang Mach-E with seating for five, decent cargo room for stuff, and a base price right around $50,000.