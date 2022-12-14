Massachusetts Drivers Training To Include Segment On Driving High

Starting in 2023, Massachusetts will become the first state in the U.S. where recreational marijuana use is legal to include a specific lesson to its driver’s education curriculum addressing safety of the drug as it relates to driving.

The addition to the program was created by the American Automobile Association (AAA) in partnership with the Cannabis Control Commission and the Registry of Motor Vehicles, and is called “Shifting Gears: The Blunt Truth About Marijuana and Driving,” per WCVB.

“This is the first generation of driver education students to be licensed since cannabis became legal in Massachusetts, and AAA research shows that impaired driving crashes may increase and continue to injure and kill motorists and their passengers,” officials from the Registry of Motor Vehicles wrote.