Massachusetts Gas Station Owner Stops Fleecing Americans By Selling High Priced Gas

The vast majority of us are little more than bystanders as a confluence of factors send gas prices into the stratosphere. There’s little that any of us can do but for one full-service station owner that’s not the case. He’s decided to stop buying fuel in protest of the situation which he blames on oil companies. It could lead to the end of a business he’s owned since 1973. Reynold Gladu knows that it might mean the end of his service station, Ren’s Mobil Service, but he’s decided that he will do what little he personally can. When gasoline hit $4.75 he told his supplier, ExxonMobil, that he wouldn’t buy any more fuel until prices dipped again.



