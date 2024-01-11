Massive Amounts Of Cash On The Hood Is Beginning To Move Jeep Inventory

After aggressive price cuts on Jeep models, Stellantis said US inventory improved in the third quarter. Despite this, the company’s Q3 revenue slipped 27% ahead of its upcoming EV blitz.
 
Jeep has been slashing prices on its top-selling models, including the Grand Cherokee, Gladiator pickup, and Wagoneer, all year. CEO Antonia Filosa confirmed that more could come by the end of 2024.
 
The company has made reducing bloated US inventory levels its main priority. Stellantis aims for no more than 330,000 vehicles in dealer inventory by the end of 2024.


