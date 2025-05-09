Massive Immigration Raid Results In 475 Arrests At Hyundai Megaplant

Hundreds of federal officers descended on a small southeast Georgia community and raided the Hyundai Metaplant – arresting 475 people in one of the largest sweeps yet in the Trump administration’s immigration crackdown at workplaces across the US.
The majority are Korean nationals, said Steven Schrank, a Homeland Security Investigations special agent in charge. The raid marks the largest single-site enforcement operation in HSI history, he said, though a host of other federal agencies were also involved.
Previously, federal officials estimated 450 people were apprehended Thursday at the massive site in Ellabell, about 25 miles west of Savannah, Georgia.
