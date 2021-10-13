Mattel Beats LEGO To Market With 3000 Piece MEGA Cybertruck

It was really only a matter of time before a "LEGO" Tesla Cybertruck came to market, and now its launch is just two days away, but it won't actually be produced by LEGO. Instead, Mattel Creations has announced that MEGA will be debuting the 3000-piece Cybertruck on October 15, 2021, at 9 AM PT. MEGA is essentially Mattel's version of LEGO. Mattel already launched a Hot Wheels RC Cybertruck, which is loaded with specific details that only a true Cybertruck fan may appreciate. It seems Mattel is going to the next level with the MEGA Tesla Cybertruck. As you can see in the images below, it appears to have a retractable tonneau cover, and it wouldn't be complete without the broken windows.



