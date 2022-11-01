Maverick, Bronco And Civic Take 2022 NACTOY Awards

The winners of the 2022 North American Car, Truck, and SUV of the Year are:

Car of the Year: 2022 Honda Civic

Truck of the Year: 2022 Ford Maverick

SUV of the Year: 2022 Ford Bronco

The winners were whittled from an initial list of 36 eligible cars, trucks and utility vehicles. The finalists tracked trends in the industry as consumers have moved from cars to SUVs and embraced the off-road lifestyle. Following the success of electric automaker Tesla — and under pressure from the most onerous federal regulations in 60 years — manufacturers are also flooding the market with new EVs.