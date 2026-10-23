Maverick Owners Report Their Vehicles Are Randomly Turning On

You've heard of self-driving cars, and you've heard of self-parking cars, but now it's time to get ready for self-starting cars. Some Ford Mavericks are apparently turning on by themselves in owners garages, for reasons beyond their owners' explanation or control. And Ford hasn't issued a response yet, either. According to The Drive, owners of Ford's smallest pickup have reported in a Maverick-centric Facebook group that their trucks are randomly turning on when no one's in them. And there doesn't seem to be a clear explanation as to why. The leading theory is that it has something to do with the vehicle's remote start system. The Ford Maverick lets you start the car from outside via key fob or the Ford mobile app, and the app version even lets you schedule a start time beforehand. So, it's entirely possible that the false starts are a result of owners accidentally engaging remote start. Think butt dials, but for your car.



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