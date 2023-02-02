Max Out Concept Displays Nissans Technical Aspirations And Real World Dillusions

Nissan has revealed an outlandish zero-emissions sports car concept, which, the firm says, represents its ambitions to develop sustainability and “innovative mobility”, and brings “zero-emissions mobility to the max”.

Previously seen in only digital form, the forward-thinking Nissan Max-Out concept takes the shape of a two-seat convertible.

The firm added today that the Max-Out has also been designed to “provide a liberating sense of openness while offering an enhanced, dynamic driving experience” and to deliver a “new driving experience with its superlative stability and comfort, tight handling and limited body roll”.