Max Verstappen said on Thursday ahead of the Qatar GP that the risk is too high for him to race in the Indy 500, even after the Indy 500-type racing in the F1 Las Vegas GP.

The F1 Las Vegas GP was a lot like the Indy 500 and NASCAR, as Mercedes’ Toto Wolff labeled it. In line with that, the media asked Red Bull’s Verstappen if he would like to race in IndyCar, having mastered that type of racing in Las Vegas.

It was a tactical and strategic run in Las Vegas when he had to defend from teammate Isack Hadjar plus the Mercedes pair of George Russell and Andrea Kimi Antonelli. It was not an oval track, so the risk factor was not as high as in the Indy 500.