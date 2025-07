Max Verstappen is set to remain at Red Bull for 2026, ending any chance of a sensational move to Mercedes for next season.

Despite having a contract with Red Bull until 2028, Verstappen's future has been under scrutiny throughout the summer, following speculation in June that he could replace George Russell at the Silver Arrows.



Sky Sports Italia even reported Verstappen had said yes to Mercedes ahead of July's British Grand Prix, although both Red Bull and Mercedes denied this.