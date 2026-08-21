Max Verstappen Decides To Stay With Red Bull Through 2030

Stability is a prized commodity in Formula 1, especially when performance on track is of the essence. Ahead of the final Dutch Grand Prix, four-time world champ Max Verstappen has announced that he'll be staying with the Red Bull team until the end of the 2030 season.

Superseding the previous agreement that ran through 2028, this deal firmly locks the Dutchman to Milton Keynes for seasons 12 through 15 of their partnership. The extension drops amidst a challenging 2026 campaign, which follows a heartbreaking 2025 title defense where Land Norris of McLaren clinched the drivers' championship by two points.



Red Bull has really struggled under the new aero, engine, and chassis regulations, with Verstappen sitting sixth in the drivers' championship heading into Zandvoort. With zero victories and four podium finishes so far into 2026, that is a sharp contrast for a driver boasting 71 victories in Formula 1.