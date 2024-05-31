Max Verstappen Questions Red Bull Racing Ability To Build A Formula 1 Car

Verstappen qualified and finish sixth in Monaco, while team-mate Sergio Perez was eliminated in Q1 and then caught up in a lap-one accident.

It followed an already challenging weekend in Imola, where Verstappen and Red Bull had to dig deep to fix their car handling issues between free practice and qualifying, and the Dutchman was just able to keep McLaren's Lando Norris at bay in the race.



Miami, where Norris won, and Melbourne were also weekends where Red Bull looked less comfortable than it had been over the past 18 months.