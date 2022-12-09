Max Verstappen Says Social Media Needs To Control Hate Rampant On Their Platforms

The Formula 1 Dutch Grand Prix at Zandvoort had its share of fan conspiracy theories, stemming from the strange DNF of Yuki Tsunoda’s AlphaTauri during the race. World champion Max Verstappen believes the social media fervor caused by the incident is “not correct.” As reported by Motorsport.com, Verstappen wants social media platforms to do more to control hateful speech. “I think hate needs to be addressed a lot more and better. These companies put a little bit of focus on it, but it’s still not enough.” He continued to explain how users can create more accounts to avoid punishment and that a solution needs to be brought forward to combat this.



