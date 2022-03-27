Max Verstappen Wins Saudi Arabian Grand Prix After Late Overtake

Max Verstappen won an intense race-long battle with Charles Leclerc to take his first victory of the season in the Saudi Arabian Grand Prix.



The Red Bull driver passed the Ferrari with four laps to go after the two had duelled during a tense race.



The battle occasionally bordered on farce as the two slowed down almost to a stop at times to try to work the DRS overtaking zones to their advantage.



But Verstappen edged it by 0.5 seconds after making the decisive move.



The two were in a league of their own out front as Ferrari's Carlos Sainz and Red Bull's Sergio Perez took third and fourth.



Full details at the link...





Read Article