May, Hammond And Clarkson To Leave Grand Tour TV Show

Just days after the BBC announced that it would be putting the television show Top Gear on hiatus, its former hosts are leaving their very own program. Jeremy Clarkson, Richard Hammond, and James May have decided to stop filming Amazon’s The Grand Tour.



Any readers hoping that the trio that brought Top Gear to international prominence in the 2000s and 2010s may be disappointed, though. Clarkson said that he’s done reviewing cars on film.



“We’re done. I have reviewed cars on TV since 1989. That’s 34 years,” the 63-year-old presenter told The Times. “And after next year, I won’t be doing that anymore.”





