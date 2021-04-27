Maybach Adds V6 Power To The S-Class Mix For All Of Those Less Affluent People

Mercedes is putting on quite a show these days at Auto Shanghai where it's displaying the EQB and EQS electric vehicles alongside the CLS facelift and the C-Class L sedan, a stretched version only for China. The EQA is also on public display for the first time ever, but there's one car we almost failed to notice – the Maybach S-Class. The luxed-up S originally made its debut in the latter half of November last year as a V8-only model. Earlier this month, Mercedes teased a V12-powered version to celebrate 100 years of Maybach, and now a third version is seeing the light of day. Carrying the S480 badge, it downsizes the engine to a six-cylinder unit to make it more pocket-friendly in China where there are steep taxes on vehicles with large-displacement engines.



