Maybach Claims V12 Buyers Wouldn't Even Consider A V8 In The US

Maybach is making it clear that the twelve-cylinder engine isn’t going anywhere in the U.S., even as the rest of the industry races toward electrification and downsizing. The heavily revised Mercedes-Maybach S-Class sedan lost its V12 option in Europe with the latest update, but North America, China, Japan, South Korea, and the Middle East all keep the flagship powerplant on the menu. Maybach boss Markus Bauer addressed the strategy at a media roundtable tied to the premiere of The Devil Wears Prada 2, a film in which the brand’s vehicles play a prominent supporting role. Bauer told reporters he’s pleased Maybach can keep offering the twelve in what he called the “strongest V12 market” in the world, which is the United States.



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