Maybach S580 Recalled - Rear Passenger Compartment Deemed Unsafe

More specifically, the trim parts on both front seats do not meet the production specifications and could detach during the airbag deployment in the event of a crash. As a result, the airbag cushion might be impaired, or would not unfold as intended, thus increasing the risk of injury for those sitting at the back.



A document released by the National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) a little over a week ago reveals that the problem is blamed on “a deviation in the development process.” The faulty parts were manufactured by none other than Mercedes, so they have to take the fall for the 15 Maybach S 580 cars affected in the United States. Determined through production records, these were made from October 15, 2020, to December 16, 2021, and will have to be taken back in for repairs.



