Maybach VLS Electric Luxury Van To Be Range Topper

Agent009 submitted on 3/25/2026 Auto Spies Photos Timestamp: 7:17:40 AM

Views : 550 | Category: Misc News | Source: | SOURCE: www.autocar.co.uk

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Mercedes will attach the Maybach name to a van for the first time with a new range-topper based on the incoming VLS.
 
The new luxury MPV was officially confirmed by Mercedes-Benz Group CEO Ola Källenius during the presentation of the updated Maybach S-Class in Beijing today.
 
UK sales are planned, although launch timing remains unconfirmed.
 
The Maybach VLS will be based on the same VAN.EA platform as the VLE, the recently unveiled successor to the V-Class, topping a newly structured van line-up. It will be sold exclusively as an EV.


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Maybach VLS Electric Luxury Van To Be Range Topper

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