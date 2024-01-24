Maybe Bigger Isn't Better? Cybertruck Pathetic Range Is Concerning Owners

The Tesla Cybertruck has always been and will probably continue to be a divisive vehicle for many years. From the day it was unveiled in prototype form back in 2019, people either hated or loved it.



Now that the electric pickup is getting into the hands of more and more customers, we get a chance to see what the car is like to actually live with and not just go by the hype that surrounds the angular truck.



Thanks to a generous user on the Cybertruck Owners Club forum, we have the story of a Tesla Cybertruck that has already driven over 10,000 miles. Its two drivers shared everything from energy consumption to insurance costs and probably the most sensible of topics, range.





Read Article