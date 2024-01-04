Maybe Kim Kardashian Has It Right All Along - The Cybertruck Is Best Used As A Photo Prop

Without turning this into some kind of disheartening social commentary, in today's landscape, you're only as relevant as your social media following. Celebrities like Kim Kardashian, considered by many the reality star who pioneered the transition to social media stardom, know that only too well.

The entire Kardashian empire, which includes the Jenner side of the family, is built on exhibitionism and very careful branding. Kim and her sisters have come a long way from being the butt of jokes in the entire showbiz industry as they were when they first started out in reality television. They are now serious businesswomen, fashion influencers, discerning car collectors, billionaires.

They have an image to uphold, starting with Kim.