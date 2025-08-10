Maybe The Strongest Factor With The Mazda 6e Is That It Really Isn't a Mazda

Mazda has failed at making its own electric vehicles. Its only attempt, the MX-30, had plenty of style and even a rotary-engine range extender, but it was just not a convincing product and an overall sales flop. Now, instead of spending billions developing a new in-house EV, Mazda has done the sensible thing and pasted its signature design onto a Chinese electric sedan. Turns out, that wasn’t a bad move. The Mazda 6e was one of the eight cars I drove while taking part in the Eurocharge 2025 EV road trip from Romania into the Alps and then back home. Driving the 6e was the second-most pleasant surprise of the trip after the Hyundai Inster, which is getting its own dedicated article where I explain why I think it’s so great



Read Article