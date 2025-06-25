Mayoral Candidate Andrew Cuomo Racks Up Long List Of Speeding Tickets In The City He Wants To Govern

New Yorkers faced triple-digit temperatures as they headed to the polls on Tuesday to select the Democratic nominee for mayor. Andrew Cuomo, mayoral candidate and disgraced former governor, faced a different kind of heat after he was caught speeding in his Dodge Charger four times over a 35-day period earlier this year. Ironically, then-Governor Cuomo signed the bill into law that created the city's speed camera program in 2013.

Cuomo moved back to New York City at the start of March when he launched his mayoral campaign. His black Dodge Charger 392 has quickly become a sight around town for both residents and traffic enforcement devices.









