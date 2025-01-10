Mazda Already Has A Maverick Sized Pickup - Should They Bring It To The US?

Japanese car brand Mazda hasn’t sold a truck for the United States market for several years - not since the days when the Mazda B-Series truck was still in production. While the truck segment in the US market remains popular, with a good number of options from traditional American brands to several offered by Mazda’s Japanese rivals like Nissan and Toyota, some may wonder if Mazda is missing out on this lucrative vehicle segment, especially to supplement its popular selection of SUVs like the CX-5 and CX-90. In certain markets, Mazda does indeed sell and market a pickup truck, known as the Mazda BT50. Currently in its third generation, this truck has been sold in regions aside from North America and Japan. Amidst the brand’s struggles to remain competitive, would it prove viable for Mazda to reintroduce a small/midsize truck for its American buyers? We’ll take a closer look at the latest iteration of the Mazda BT-50 to determine if it might have a place in the US market.



